Bethune-Cookman visits Nebraska following Williams’ 27-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Bethune-Cookman after Brice…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Bethune-Cookman after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 87-67 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Nebraska finished 23-11 overall with an 18-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 12-8 in SWAC play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.