Bethune-Cookman visits Nebraska following Williams’ 27-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -24.5; over/under is…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -24.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Bethune-Cookman after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 87-67 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Nebraska finished 23-11 overall last season while going 18-1 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 17-17 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 43.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.