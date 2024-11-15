Bethune-Cookman takes on South Carolina State, seeks to halt 3-game skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads into the matchup against South Carolina State as losers of three straight games.

Bethune-Cookman finished 11-2 at home last season while going 17-17 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

South Carolina State finished 5-13 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 14.9 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

