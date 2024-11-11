Bethune-Cookman takes on Purdue Fort Wayne for non-conference showdown

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Purdue Fort Wayne for a non-conference matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Mastodons averaged 9.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 17.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

