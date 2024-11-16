Bethune-Cookman faces South Carolina State, looks to end 3-game slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads into the matchup with South Carolina State after losing three straight games.

Bethune-Cookman went 11-2 at home last season while going 17-17 overall. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina State went 14-18 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

