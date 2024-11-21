Berry has 5 3s, 21 points, No. 25 Louisville women take over in 2nd quarter, top Morehead 107-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Imari Berry hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 25 Louisville…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Imari Berry hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 25 Louisville cruised to a 107-70 win over Morehead State on Thursday night.

Berry had 11 points in the second quarter when the Cardinals broke away from their instate foe to lead by 22 points at halftime.

Freshmen Tajianna Roberts and Isla Juffermans, who had a career-best, both added 11 points for the Cardinals (3-2) who went 16 of 27 from 3-point range (59%) and shot 62% overall (39 of 62). Their worst shooting was from the foul line where they were 54% (13 of 24). Louisville had 14 different players score

Aileen Marquez had 20 points and Harley Paynter had 19 for the Eagles (1-4).

Berry had 11 points with three 3s, in the second quarter when the Cardinals broke the game open. Up 28-27 after one quarter Ja’Leah Williams sandwiched a pair of 3s around a Berry jumper as Louisville scored the first eight in the second quarter.

Berry hit another 3 and Roberts had a 3 in an 8-0 burst and, after a Morehead State free throw, Berry hit a 3 to ignite an 11-0 run that included another Roberts 3.

It was 59-37 at the break as the Eagles missed their last five shots with four turnovers after their last field goal made it a five-point game.

Louisville had seven 3-pointers and outscored Morehead State 31-10 in the second quarter.

The Cardinals play South Florida in the WBCA State Farm Showcase in Orland on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.