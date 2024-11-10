Bent Leuchten scores 18 points as UC Irvine knocks off Northern Iowa 80-60

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 18 points in UC Irvine’s 80-60 win against Northern Iowa on Sunday.…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 18 points in UC Irvine’s 80-60 win against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Leuchten added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (3-0). Justin Hohn added 13 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor while he also had five rebounds. Devin Tillis had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Panthers (2-1) were led in scoring by Jacob Hutson, who finished with 13 points. RJ Taylor added 12 points and three steals for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

UC Irvine took the lead with 10:32 left in the first half and never looked back. Kyle Evans led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 45-38 at the break. UC Irvine pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Northern Iowa by 13 points in the final half, as Leuchten led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

UC Irvine next plays Saturday against Pepperdine at home, and Northern Iowa will visit Wichita State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

