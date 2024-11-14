Benjamin’s 17 lead Tarleton State past Tabor 88-57

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 88-57 win over Tabor on Thursday night. Benjamin…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 88-57 win over Tabor on Thursday night.

Benjamin shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Texans (1-3). Joseph Martinez scored 17 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Caleb Evans had 13 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

Kalep Crane and James Shoenfelt each scored 18 points for Tabor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

