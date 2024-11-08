Benigni scores 34 as Navy downs Harvard 85-80

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni’s 34 points led Navy over Harvard 85-80 on Friday night. Benigni added five rebounds…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni’s 34 points led Navy over Harvard 85-80 on Friday night.

Benigni added five rebounds and seven assists for the Midshipmen (1-1). Jordan Pennick scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Aidan Kehoe shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and five steals.

Robert Hinton led the way for the Crimson (1-1) with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Thomas Batties II added 17 points and four blocks for Harvard. Chandler Pigge also recorded 16 points and eight rebounds.

Navy went into halftime ahead of Harvard 40-34. Benigni scored 13 points in the half. Benigni scored 21 points in the second half to help lead Navy to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

