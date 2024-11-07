Benigni leads Navy against Harvard after 23-point game

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Harvard after Austin…

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Harvard after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 70-63 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Navy went 13-18 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Midshipmen allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Harvard went 5-7 on the road and 14-13 overall a season ago. The Crimson gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.