Benigni leads Navy against Campbell after 23-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-2)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays Campbell after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 90-79 loss to the Rider Broncs.

Navy went 13-18 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Midshipmen averaged 6.7 steals, 2.0 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Campbell went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Fighting Camels averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

