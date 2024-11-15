Ben Oosterbaan guides St. Thomas-Minnesota over St. Norbert 102-54

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ben Oosterbaan’s 19 points helped St. Thomas-Minneosta defeat St. Norbert 102-54 on Friday night. Oosterbaan…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ben Oosterbaan’s 19 points helped St. Thomas-Minneosta defeat St. Norbert 102-54 on Friday night.

Oosterbaan also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tommies (3-1). Kendall Blue added 12 points while going 5 of 5 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Miles Barnstable shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jamison Nickolai finished with 14 points for the Green Knights. Garrett Grzesk scored 10.

