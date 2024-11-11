Belmont visits Lipscomb after Ognacevic’s 20-point outing

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Belmont after Jacob…

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Belmont after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 78-69 win against the Wofford Terriers.

Lipscomb went 12-2 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Bisons averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 27.9 from 3-point range.

Belmont went 20-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bruins averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.