Belmont takes on Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Belmont square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bruins have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Belmont allows 66.0 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Wolverines have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Michigan scores 90.3 points and has outscored opponents by 38.0 points per game.

Belmont averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily La Chapell is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Bruins.

Jordan Hobbs is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

