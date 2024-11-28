Belmont hosts Gardner-Webb following Selden’s 29-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (5-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Belmont…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (5-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Belmont after Anthony Selden scored 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-64 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 2-1 in home games. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Brody Peebles averaging 5.4.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. Gardner-Webb is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Belmont makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Gardner-Webb has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bruins.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 15.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

