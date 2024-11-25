Live Radio
Belmont faces Loyola Marymount in Cancun, Mexico

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 3:43 AM

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) vs. Belmont Bruins (4-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Loyola Marymount in Cancun, Mexico.

The Bruins have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Belmont is fourth in the MVC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 50.8% from the field.

Loyola Marymount finished 12-19 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

