Belmont Bruins take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in non-conference play

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-2) at Belmont Bruins (3-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Oral Roberts in out-of-conference action.

Belmont finished 20-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Oral Roberts went 6-12 in Summit League games and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 11.0 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

