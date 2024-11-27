Belmont Bruins and the Tulane Green Wave meet in Cancun, Mexico

Tulane Green Wave (4-3) vs. Belmont Bruins (4-2) Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Belmont square…

Tulane Green Wave (4-3) vs. Belmont Bruins (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Belmont square off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Bruins are 4-2 in non-conference play. Belmont has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Belmont averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.7 per game Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Peebles is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bruins.

Kam Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

