Belmont Bruins and the Michigan Wolverines square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3) Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Belmont meet…

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Belmont meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bruins are 2-3 in non-conference play. Belmont allows 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Wolverines have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Michigan scores 90.3 points and has outscored opponents by 38.0 points per game.

Belmont scores 63.2 points, 10.9 more per game than the 52.3 Michigan allows. Michigan scores 24.3 more points per game (90.3) than Belmont allows to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily La Chapell is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bruins.

Jordan Hobbs is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.