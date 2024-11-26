Belmont Bruins and the Loyola Marymount Lions meet

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) vs. Belmont Bruins (4-1) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under…

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) vs. Belmont Bruins (4-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will play Loyola Marymount at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Bruins have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Brody Peebles averaging 6.0.

Loyola Marymount finished 12-19 overall with a 7-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Lions shot 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.