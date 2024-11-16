Bellarmine takes on Marshall on 3-game slide

Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd…

Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine aims to end its three-game skid with a win over Marshall.

Marshall went 13-20 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Thundering Herd allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Bellarmine finished 8-23 overall with a 2-16 record on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

