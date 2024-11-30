Bellarmine plays South Carolina Upstate on 3-game win streak

Bellarmine Knights (6-2) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine seeks…

Bellarmine Knights (6-2) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knights take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans are 1-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 1-2 in road games. Bellarmine is second in the ASUN scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

South Carolina Upstate averages 56.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 65.3 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rebekah Gordon is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Spartans.

Hope Sivori averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

