Bellarmine plays Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-4) vs. Bellarmine Knights (5-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine squares off against Jackson State at G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Knights are 5-2 in non-conference play. Bellarmine is second in the ASUN scoring 80.6 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Tigers have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Jackson State ranks seventh in the SWAC giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Bellarmine averages 80.6 points, 8.0 more per game than the 72.6 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 30.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (40.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knights.

Diaka Berete averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

