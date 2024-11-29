Bellarmine Knights square off against the Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers (1-4) vs. Bellarmine Knights (5-2) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and…

Jackson State Tigers (1-4) vs. Bellarmine Knights (5-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Bellarmine square off in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Knights are 5-2 in non-conference play. Bellarmine averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-4 in non-conference play. Jackson State averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bellarmine averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Knights.

Taleah Dilworth is averaging 12 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

