Bellarmine hosts VMI after Kiudulas’ 27-point performance

VMI Keydets (1-0) at Bellarmine Knights (0-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Bellarmine after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 27 points in VMI’s 103-54 win against the Washington (MD) Shoremen.

Bellarmine finished 6-7 at home last season while going 8-23 overall. The Knights averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

VMI went 1-18 in SoCon action and 0-15 on the road last season. The Keydets averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

