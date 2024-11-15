Bellarmine faces Marshall, aims to stop 3-game skid

Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine heads into…

Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine heads into the matchup with Marshall after losing three in a row.

Marshall finished 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 7.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine finished 3-12 in ASUN action and 2-16 on the road last season. The Knights averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

