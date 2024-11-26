Beadle’s 3-pointer gives Boston College 63-61 win over Boise State and Cayman Islands Classic title

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Joshua Beadle hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give Boston College a…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Joshua Beadle hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give Boston College a 63-61 win over Boise State and the Cayman Islands Classic championship on Tuesday.

Chad Venning scored 16 points and had seven rebounds, Beadle had 13 points off the bench and Elijah Strong scored 11 for the Eagles (6-1), who shot 49%.

Javan Buchanan scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Broncos (5-2), who shot 39%. Alvaro Cardenas added 11 points and Tyson Degenhart scored 10.

Boise State had taken its first lead in over five minutes on two free throws by Cardenas with 12 seconds left. With 5.6 seconds remaining, Beadle took the inbounds pass and hit the game-winner from the left corner.

The Eagles were leading 48-40 when Boise State went on a 12-2 run with seven points from Buchanan. BC responded with a 16-6 run with Roger McFarlane leading the way with seven points to go back up 56-54 with 5:34 remaining and stayed in front until Cardenas’ free throws.

Both teams advanced to the title game with close wins, BC beating Missouri State on a 3-pointer from Strong with four seconds remaining and Boise State defeating South Dakota State 83-82.

