Batcho scores 19 in Louisiana Tech’s 78-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Batcho’s 19 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Eastern Kentucky 78-69 on Wednesday.

Batcho added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0). Amaree Abram added 14 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and also had eight rebounds. Al Green had 12 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to seven games.

George Kimble III finished with 21 points for the Colonels (4-3). Devontae Blanton added 17 points and five assists for Eastern Kentucky. Jordan Crawford also had nine points.

