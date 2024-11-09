Baskins free throws lift Colorado past Northern Colorado 90-88 in double OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Trevor Baskin hit two free throws with a minute left in the second overtime to give…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Trevor Baskin hit two free throws with a minute left in the second overtime to give Colorado the lead and the Buffaloes held on to beat in-state rival Northern Colorado 90-88 on Friday night.

Colorado scored a third of its points from the free throw line, converting 31 of 41 attempts.

Julian Hammond III hit two free throws with :25 left in regulation to give Colorado a 67-62 lead, but Isaiah Hawthorne scored at the basket and Marcel McCreary snared a long rebound and knocked down a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to tie the game at 67 and force the first overtime. Elijah Malone’s free throw with :49 left pulled Colorado even at 76 to push the game to a second extra period.

Luca Colceag knocked down a 3 with 2:42 left in the second overtime to put Northern Colorado in front 84-83 and Hawthorne answered a jumper by the Buffs Javon Ruffin with another 3 to put the Bears in front 87-85. After that, Jaron Rillie’s free throw with 1:30 remaining was all the Bears could muster.

Malone was 10 of 12 from the line and finished with 27 points to lead Colorado (2-0). Ruffin and Hammond each added 12 points and Baskin added nine points and nine rebounds.

Hawthorne finished with 19 points to lead Northern Colorado (1-1). Jaron Rillie added 16 points and eight rebounds, Zach Bloch added 14 points and McCreary and Langston Reynolds each contributed 13.

