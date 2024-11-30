Bashir scores 28 in Monmouth’s 63-51 win against Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr. had 28 points in Monmouth’s 63-51 win over Seton Hall on Saturday. Bashir…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr. had 28 points in Monmouth’s 63-51 win over Seton Hall on Saturday.

Bashir shot 11 for 19, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (1-8). Jack Collins scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 12 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Jaret Valencia went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Coleman led the Pirates (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Chaunce Jenkins added 12 points.

Bashir helped Monmouth pull away with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

