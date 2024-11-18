Bashir leads Monmouth against Wichita State after 38-point game

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Wichita State Shockers (3-0) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -16.5; over/under…

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Wichita State Shockers (3-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -16.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Wichita State after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 38 points in Monmouth’s 98-81 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Wichita State went 15-19 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Shockers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

Monmouth finished 2-13 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

