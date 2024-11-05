Barnstable scores 16, St. Thomas beats D-III North Central (MN) 96-71

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 16 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (MN) 96-71 on Monday. Barnstable…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 16 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (MN) 96-71 on Monday.

Barnstable shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tommies. Ben Oosterbaan scored 14 points while going 4 of 5 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Nolan Minessale had 14 points and went 6 of 12 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Carrington McNeal led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. North Central also got 13 points, six assists and two steals from Remy Wedgeworth-Brown. Carmello McNeal also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

