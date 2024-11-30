Live Radio
Barnett-Gay leads Navy against Toledo after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:42 AM

Toledo Rockets (3-1) at Navy Midshipmen (6-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Toledo after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 22 points in Navy’s 75-61 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Midshipmen are 2-0 on their home court. Navy is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

Toledo finished 18-2 in MAC action and 10-4 on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

