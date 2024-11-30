Barbot and Charleston (SC) host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (3-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

North Dakota State Bison (3-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on North Dakota State after Taylor Barbot scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-62 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Cougars are 4-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 41.4 boards. Lara Rohkohl leads the Cougars with 10.4 rebounds.

The Bison are 0-1 in road games. North Dakota State is ninth in the Summit with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 7.8.

Charleston (SC) scores 88.4 points, 22.9 more per game than the 65.5 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 35.5% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jami Hill is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars.

Abby Krzewinski averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.