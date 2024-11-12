Banks scores 23, Illinois State beats Ohio 85-75

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 23 points in Illinois State’s 85-75 win over Ohio on Tuesday night. Banks…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 23 points in Illinois State’s 85-75 win over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Banks added five rebounds for the Redbirds (2-1). Caden Boser scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Chase Walker shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (1-2) were led in scoring by AJ Brown, who finished with 20 points. Ohio also got 12 points and three blocks from AJ Clayton. Elmore James also had 12 points.

Illinois State entered halftime up 40-37. Banks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Illinois State used a 14-2 second-half run to come back from the three-point deficit and take the lead at 69-60 with 6:54 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Boser scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

