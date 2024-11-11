Banks puts up 25 as Tulane knocks off Alcorn State 84-51

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks’ 25 points helped Tulane defeat Alcorn State 84-51 on Monday night. Banks had seven…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks’ 25 points helped Tulane defeat Alcorn State 84-51 on Monday night.

Banks had seven rebounds for the Green Wave (3-0). Kam Williams added 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had three steals and three blocks. Rowan Brumbaugh shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding seven assists.

The Braves (0-4) were led by Daniel Braster, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Omari Hamilton added 13 points for Alcorn State. Djahi Binet also had seven points and two blocks.

Tulane took the lead with 18:02 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Banks led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 41-15 at the break. Tulane pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 32 points. They outscored Alcorn State by seven points in the final half, as Banks led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

