Banks leads Tulane against New Orleans after 22-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (1-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1) New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

New Orleans Privateers (1-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -17.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts New Orleans after Kaleb Banks scored 22 points in Tulane’s 72-57 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Green Wave have gone 4-0 at home. Tulane ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Banks averaging 2.6.

The Privateers have gone 0-2 away from home. New Orleans allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

Tulane scores 75.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 78.8 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 31.8% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is scoring 17.2 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Green Wave.

James White is averaging 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.