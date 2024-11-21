Banks leads Tulane against New Orleans after 22-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (1-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1) New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts New…

New Orleans Privateers (1-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts New Orleans after Kaleb Banks scored 22 points in Tulane’s 72-57 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Green Wave are 4-0 in home games. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Rowan Brumbaugh averaging 6.4.

The Privateers are 0-2 on the road. New Orleans gives up 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

Tulane’s average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans scores 7.0 more points per game (64.8) than Tulane gives up (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 58.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Green Wave.

James White averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.