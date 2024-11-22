Banks has 23 in UNC Asheville’s 72-64 victory against Southeast Missouri State

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Josh Banks scored 23 points as UNC Asheville beat Southeast Missouri State 72-64 on Friday night.…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Josh Banks scored 23 points as UNC Asheville beat Southeast Missouri State 72-64 on Friday night.

Banks added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2). Toyaz Solomon scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Jordan Marsh shot 4 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Tedrick Washington Jr. led the Redhawks (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Rob Martin added 13 points for Southeast Missouri State. BJ Ward also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

