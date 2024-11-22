Banks and UMBC host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (1-4) at UMBC Retrievers (3-3) Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (1-4) at UMBC Retrievers (3-3)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Boston University after Marcus Banks scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-68 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Retrievers have gone 3-2 at home. UMBC is third in the America East in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Banks paces the Retrievers with 5.3 boards.

The Terriers are 0-2 on the road. Boston University is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMBC averages 81.7 points, 14.7 more per game than the 67.0 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 61.6 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 74.0 UMBC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Retrievers.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

