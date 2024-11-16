Bamisile leads VCU against Loyola (MD) after 20-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) at VCU Rams (3-0) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22.5; over/under…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) at VCU Rams (3-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Loyola (MD) after Joe Bamisile scored 20 points in VCU’s 63-42 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

VCU went 24-14 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams shot 44.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Loyola (MD) went 7-25 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Greyhounds averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 5.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.