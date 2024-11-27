Bamba has 22, Barthelemy 16 to lead Oregon past San Diego State 78-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 22 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 and Oregon defeated San Diego State 78-68…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 22 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 and Oregon defeated San Diego State 78-68 in the Players Era Festival on Wednesday.

Barthelemy started a 9-0 run with a jumper and ended it with a 3-pointer as the Ducks took the lead for good at 34-27 late in the first half. Bamba had a three-point play in the surge.

Jackson Shelstad hit a 3-pointer and Barthelemy had two free throws in the closing seconds for a 41-31 halftime lead.

Shelstad and Brandon Angel both scored 12 points for the Ducks (7-0) and Nate Bittle had 11 with nine rebounds.

BJ Davis scored 18 points for the Aztecs (3-2). Nick Boyd added 15 and Miles Byrd 10.

The Aztecs had a 9-0 run, cutting the deficit to 56-53 on a Boyd jumper midway through the second half. The next three baskets for Oregon were 3’s from Angel, Bamba and Barthelemy and then Shelstad made three free throws off a foul on a deep shot. San Diego State never got it below three possessions in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Oregon shot 35% but had 10 3s, and was plus-17 on the boards. The Aztecs shot 51% but only made six triples and 4 of 8 at the line.

The Ducks play the winner of the Rutgers-Alabama game for the championship on Saturday while San Diego State plays the loser for third place.

