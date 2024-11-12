Live Radio
Ball State Cardinals to play the Dayton Flyers Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:22 AM

Ball State Cardinals (1-1) at Dayton Flyers (2-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Ball State.

Dayton went 25-8 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Flyers gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 13.8 fouls last season.

Ball State went 15-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

