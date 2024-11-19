Ball State Cardinals to host Detroit Mercy Titans Wednesday

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-3) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State squares…

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-3)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State squares off against Detroit Mercy.

Ball State went 15-16 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Detroit Mercy finished 1-20 in Horizon League play and 0-20 on the road a season ago. The Titans gave up 80.3 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.