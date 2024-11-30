Ball State Cardinals host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for cross-conference contest

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) at Ball State Cardinals (5-2) Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn Meyer…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) at Ball State Cardinals (5-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn Meyer and South Dakota State visit Ally Becki and Ball State in a non-conference matchup.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Ball State scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 on the road. South Dakota State is fifth in the Summit scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Ball State averages 72.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 67.8 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Meyer is averaging 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

