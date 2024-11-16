Bailey’s 18 help Davidson down East Tennessee State 76-70

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey had 18 points in Davidson’s 76-70 victory against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey had 18 points in Davidson’s 76-70 victory against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Bailey also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Zach Laput scored 14 points, going 6 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Bobby Durkin shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jaden Seymour led the way for the Buccaneers (2-2) with 21 points. Quimari Peterson added 19 points and four assists for East Tennessee State. John Buggs III also had 14 points.

Davidson went into the half leading East Tennessee State 28-25. Bailey scored seven points in the half. Laput scored 12 second-half points.

