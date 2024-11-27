Bailey scores 23 and Incarnate Word takes down Western Illinois 86-75

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 23 points as Incarnate Word beat Western Illinois 86-75 on Wednesday night. Bailey…

Bailey shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Cardinals (4-3). Jalin Anderson scored 18 points and added eight assists. Dylan Hayman finished with 17 points.

The Leathernecks (4-4) were led by Marko Maletic, who recorded 23 points. Kayden Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. Julius Rollins finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

