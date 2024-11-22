Bailey scores 18 in Wofford’s 81-73 victory against St. Thomas (Minnesota)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Bailey scored 18 points as Wofford beat St. Thomas (Minnesota) 81-73 on Friday night. Bailey added…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Bailey scored 18 points as Wofford beat St. Thomas (Minnesota) 81-73 on Friday night.

Bailey added five rebounds for the Terriers (2-3). Kyler Filewich added 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Corey Tripp had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Carter Bjerke finished with 20 points for the Tommies (3-3). St. Thomas also got 14 points and three steals from Miles Barnstable. Drake Dobbs had 10 points and four assists.

