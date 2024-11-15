Bailey leads Davidson against East Tennessee State after 24-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at Davidson Wildcats (2-0) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at Davidson Wildcats (2-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on East Tennessee State after Reed Bailey scored 24 points in Davidson’s 91-85 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Davidson finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

East Tennessee State finished 19-16 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

