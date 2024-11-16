Bailey leads Davidson against East Tennessee State after 24-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at Davidson Wildcats (2-0) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at Davidson Wildcats (2-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays East Tennessee State after Reed Bailey scored 24 points in Davidson’s 91-85 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

Davidson went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

East Tennessee State finished 11-11 in SoCon play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

